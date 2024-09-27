GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Razack Family Block’ unveiled at St. Joseph’s Boys High School 

Published - September 27, 2024 12:18 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Razack Family Block was unveiled at St. Joseph’s Boys High School recently. Earlier this month, Irfan Razack, founder of the Prestige Group along with his brothers and family, donated ₹5 crore toward the ongoing upgradation of the school. 

Mr. Razack said, “St. Joseph’s has maintained its core values by offering the best education possible to children of all religions and economic backgrounds through minimum tuition fees and student scholarships. 

Principal Fr. Sunil Fernandes, said, “When I approached Mr. Razack to help support our school with its development of new buildings and its infrastructure, he was ecstatic to give back to society.”

