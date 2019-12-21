Ravi warning of ‘Godhra-like’ situation draws ire

A Minister warning of “Godhra-like situation” if the majority “loses patience”, while talking about the violence in Mangaluru, has drawn sharp criticism not just on social media platforms, but reportedly also by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa himself.

Responding to a statement made on December 17 by Congress MLA U.T. Khader that “Karnataka will burn if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is implemented”, Minister for Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi drew a reference to Godhra riots of 2002. Recalling the burning of a train coach in Godhra and the violence that followed, he said, “I think Mr. Khader knows what happens if there is a reaction. He has seen what happened when people responded to Godhra.” He went on to say that “the majority community’s patience” was being tested. “Our patience is not weakness,” he said.

This statement came close on the heels of the BJP, led by party national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh, blaming the Congress and Mr. Khader for the violence in Mangaluru.

Mr. Khader, meanwhile, has clarified that his statement has been taken out of context and “misrepresented deliberately” by the BJP to escape responsibility for the violent turn of incidents. “The State will burn” is a figure of speech in Kannada and not meant to be taken literally, he argued.

The video clip of the Minister’s statement has since gone viral and come under criticism on social media platforms. Mr. Yediyurappa is learnt to have reprimanded Mr. Ravi for his statement and directed all Ministers and MLAs to be careful of their statements. Mr. Yediyurappa, however, also said on Friday that the Opposition Congress was “fanning trouble” in Mangaluru.

Mr. Khader told The Hindu that he was being made a scapegoat by the BJP for the State’s inability to maintain law and order. “This is not the first time I am being targeted by the saffron party,” he said.