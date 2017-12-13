Ravi Belagere gets interim bail

Journalist Ravi Belagere, who was arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder his colleague Sunil Heggaravalli, has been granted interim bail on medical grounds by 65th ACMM Court here on Wednesday. The bail is valid till December 16.
Mr. Belagere, who was shifted to Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, after a local court remanded him in 14 day judicial custody till December 23, has been staying in the Hospital Ward of the prison.
On Tuesday, he was taken to Victoria Hospital for diabetes-related tests, where the doctors, who examined him, found his vital parameters to be normal. Following the bail, Belagere will be shifted out of the prison, for the time being.
