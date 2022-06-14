Rave party: Police intensify investigation to identify drug supplier

The Halasuru police are continuing investigation into the drug case, involving Bollywood actor and DJ Siddhanth Kapoor and five others, to identify the person who supplied drugs at the party. A raid at a hotel on M.G. Road late on Sunday night saw five people being arrested and later released on bail for allegedly consuming drugs at a rave party.

The police booked the sixth accused as an unknown person, assuming that he is the peddler and efforts are on to track him down.

The accused, who were released on station bail, appeared before the police on Tuesday for questioning. Though the Sections under the NDPS Act pressed against them are serious in nature, they were released on bail as the police could not recover drugs from anyone, sources said.

The police questioned the hotel staff and recovered the entry ledger to find out who attended the party. Siddhanth, who was booked for consuming drugs, was the DJ at the party. The police said he claimed that someone offered him drinks and cigarettes and did not know it was “spiked”.

“Siddhanth had visited the hotel many times before and was also given a room to stay in the hotel. We are analysing the CDR from the accused’s mobile phone. The main focus is to track down the supplier and the probe is going on to find out who attended the party,” a senior police officer said.