Rave party: CCB demanded bribe and sexual favours, alleges RTI activist

A complaint filed by a city-based RTI activist with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has alleged that a few CCB officials demanded bribes and sexual favours from the women who were booked by the officials during a raid on a rave party held on the outskirts of the city in May this year.

Based on the complaint, the SHRC has asked the Bengaluru City police commissioner to probe and submit the report by November 21. In his complaint, Vijay Dennis, the founder and president of Karnataka RTI Workers Seva Samithi, said that CCB officials, who were part of the raid, demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh and created fake medical reports to implicate the women. They also sought sexual favours from them.

The CCB carried out the raid on G.R. Farmhouse in Hebbagodi near Electronics City on May 19 and arrested five people. The rave party was hosted under the banner ‘Vasu’s Birthday: sunset to sunrise victory’ by L. Vasu from Hyderabad.

The CCB arrested over 100 people, including Telugu cine artistes, and collected their blood samples to test for illicit drugs. As many 85 people had tested positive for consuming narcotic substances and were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psycotrophic Substances (NDPS) act.

