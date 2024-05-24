Rave party case: Farmhouse owner served notice; 3 police officers suspended

The Central Crime Branch on Friday (May 24) served notice to Gopal Reddy, the owner of G.R. Farms, the venue of the rave party that was busted on May 20, to appear before them for investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCB has also decided to serve notices and summon 86 of the 103 revellers detained at the party during the raids who have tested positive for consumption of narcotics. “We will serve notices to all of those who have tested positive for narcotics. Based on the investigation into the case on their role and extent of involvement, suitable action will be taken against them,” a senior CCB official said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Rural District Police have suspended three officers from the Hebbagodi Police Station, where the rave party was busted. They are Narayanaswamy, the Assistant Sub Inspector in charge of the beat where G.R. Farms is located, Head Constable Devaraja, the beat constable, and Girish, the Special Branch constable of Hebbagodi police, for failing to collect information about the rave party and act on it. The Police Inspector of Hebbagodi Police and the Deputy Superintendent of Police in charge of the subdivision have been served a notice, sources said.

‘Zero tolerance’

Bharatiya Janata Party took to social media to circulate posters that said: “Udta Bengaluru”, punning on the 2016 Hindi film Udta Punjab that dealt with the drug menace in Punjab. The posters alleged that ”after Congress came to power, Silicon City was becoming a hub of narcotics and rave parties were rampant”.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the BJP should desist from “irresponsible statements that only bring a bad name to the city”. “We have zero tolerance towards narcotics cases, and we want to root out drug menace from the city. Our police officials are constantly at it. Let the opposition criticise us if we have slacked in our fight against the menace. But making such damaging statements against the city is uncalled for,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.