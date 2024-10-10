GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ratan Tata nurtured the long legacy of the Tatas with Bengaluru

Ratan Tata, as Chairman of Tata Sons, was also president of the IISc Court, the highest decision-making body of the institute in Bengaluru. He was a dominant presence in the biennial Aero India show in the city

Updated - October 10, 2024 11:49 am IST - Bengaluru

Hemanth C.S.
Industrialist Ratan Tata gets in the cockpit of a fighter plane during Aero India 2011, in Bengaluru.

Industrialist Ratan Tata gets in the cockpit of a fighter plane during Aero India 2011, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Tatas’ association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) is well known as Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, along with the then maharaja of Mysuru, helped establish the institute in the early 1900s. The Tata legacy continued in the years to come. Ratan Tata, as chairman of Tata Sons, was also president of the IISc Court, the highest decision-making body of the institute.

Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry, takes his final bow

According to the Tata Group, Mr. Tata helped promote the Sir Dorabji Tata Centre for Tropical Diseases and assisted with the maintenance of the structure. He had helped set up the digital library in the 1990s. He took part in the centenary celebrations of the institute in 2009.

Love for aviation

Ratan Tata was a frequent visitor to the biennial Aero India show, which is held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka. Mr. Tata’s love for aviation is well-known and he had donned the G-suit twice as he flew in two American fighter jets.

His first flight was in 2007 when he flew an F-16 of Lockheed Martin during. Following the sortie, Mr. Tata shared his experience of flying in the fighter jet.

A few years later, he again took to the skies, this time on a Boeing F-18 Super Hornet, during the 2011 edition of Aero India. Though he did not take any more sorties after that, he was regular at the air show in which the Tata Group of companies was a leading exhibitor.

Published - October 10, 2024 11:48 am IST

bengaluru / aero and aviation sport / economy, business and finance

