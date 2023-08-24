Rapido autorickshaw driver booked for misbehaving with passenger

August 24, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Ramamurthynagar police are on the lookout for a Rapido autorickshaw driver who allegedly misbehaved with a female passenger on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Abdulla A., had dropped the victim aged 24 to a fitness centre at Horamavu.

While the victim was getting down, the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately. When the victim objected, he apparently smiled and tried to make light of the incident. When the victim shouted at him, he sped away.

The victim complained to the police along with the details of the autorickshaw driver. The police have registered a case against him charging him with outraging the modesty of a woman.

The accused is presently on the run and efforts are on to track him down.

