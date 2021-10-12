Bengaluru

Rapid survey of dilapidated buildings on

Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav Gupta has said that rapid surveys are being conducted to identify dilapidated buildings in the city.

He said that as per the survey done two years ago, 185 such buildings were identified, out of which ten have been demolished.

Mr. Gupta said that notices are being served to rest of the building owners and further action will be taken. “Identification of buildings which are in poor condition is a continuous process. Officials concerned in the zonal level have been asked to take in this regard,” said the official.


