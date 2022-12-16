‘Rapid Road’ project will be evaluated by IISc, says BBMP chief

December 16, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has not yet finalised the rapid road project and still it is in the evaluation process. We plan to get it evaluated by Indian Institute of Science, said BBMP chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said on Friday.

In the ‘rapid road’ method, pre-cast slabs are prepared, joined, strengthened and then laid. As an experiment, a 375-metre-long stretch has been laid on busy Old Madras Road (OMR).

“It is correct that the rapid road is the fastest constructed road, however, we have to look into all the technical aspects and also to see whether it is cost-effective before proceeding to construct such roads in other parts of the city,” he added. Civic officials said that while white-topping roads takes around 30 days, this pilot road work will only take two to three days.

Notably, the ‘rapid road’ stretch on Old Madras Road was opened for traffic after missing several deadlines. The repair work was announced on November 23. The pilot project was supposed to be completed in 3 days, but took 13 days. The road sees a large volume of traffic every day, including inter-State transport vehicles.

The project costs more than the regular road projects like white-topping. “The cost of this project is high compared to the white-topping road project — by at least 20% to 25% - since this project requires an additional cost of transporting the concrete slabs to the site from the factory,” Mr. Giri Nath had earlier said.

On December 8, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had inaugurated the pilot rapid road stretch and he had said Karnataka Government will consider construction of rapid roads by using pre-cast technology only after examining its quality and cost.