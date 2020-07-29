Bengaluru

Rapid antigen tests for pourakarmikas

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has instructed officials to administer rapid antigen tests to pourakarmikas above the age of 50 and those with co-morbidities.

“Other pourakarmikas will also be tested at the workplace in a phased manner,” said the civic body in a circular dated July 28.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare also issued a circular on the safety and health of pourakarmikas. “In the case of untimely death of pourakarmikas during this pandemic, they are entitled for benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana,” the circular said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2020 10:41:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/rapid-antigen-tests-for-pourakarmikas/article32225121.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY