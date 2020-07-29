Rapid antigen tests for pourakarmikas

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has instructed officials to administer rapid antigen tests to pourakarmikas above the age of 50 and those with co-morbidities.

“Other pourakarmikas will also be tested at the workplace in a phased manner,” said the civic body in a circular dated July 28.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare also issued a circular on the safety and health of pourakarmikas. “In the case of untimely death of pourakarmikas during this pandemic, they are entitled for benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana,” the circular said.