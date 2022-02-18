Rape victim complains of harassment on social media

February 18, 2022 23:53 IST

The South Division cyber crime police are on the lookout for an unidentified administrator of a WhatsApp group for allegedly harassing a woman who had accused a powerful seer of rape.

Shortly after this, a WhatsApp group was created where private details, derogatory comments and defamatory posts against her were circulated. One of the victim’s acquaintances saw the messages and alerted her, following which she approached the police, and lodged a complaint.

The police on Monday registered an FIR charging the unknown accused under Section 228A (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have questioned a few members of the group and are tracking down the person circulating these messages,” said a police officer.