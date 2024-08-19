GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rape suspect arrested within 10 hours of crime in Bengaluru

Investigators said that the woman had sought a lift from the suspect, who instead of taking her to the desired location, took a detour to a deserted area near Hosur Main Road and allegedly raped her

Published - August 19, 2024 11:33 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The alleged incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 1.30 a.m. when the 21-year-old woman was heading back to her flat in Chandapura, near Anekal, after a dinner party in Koramangala.

The alleged incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 1.30 a.m. when the 21-year-old woman was heading back to her flat in Chandapura, near Anekal, after a dinner party in Koramangala. | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

The HSR Layout police arrested a man suspected of raping a 21-year-old final-year degree student on August 18.

Sarah Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), who headed to he investigation, refused to divulge more details.

The alleged incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 1.30 a.m. when the 21-year-old woman was heading back to her flat in Chandapura, near Anekal, after a dinner party in Koramangala.

Investigators said that the woman had sought a lift from the suspect, who instead of taking her to the desired location, took a detour to a deserted area near Hosur Main Road and allegedly raped her.

The woman was found by her friends after she had sent them an emergency message and her location. The culprit fled when he saw her friends arrive. The woman and her friends could not stop him from escaping. However, one of her friends saw the suspect at the spot wearing a pant and having a scratch mark on his face.

One of her friends filed a complaint. Based on information provided by them, the police tracked down the suspect using CCTV camera footage.

The accused, Mukshwaran, is said to be a dance choreographer and resident of Adugodi.

