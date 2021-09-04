Rape charge: Two foreigners held

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested after an HR executive, known to one of them, lodged a complaint alleging rape against them. The victim, a 29-year-old woman, had befriended one of the two accused, who took her to his friend’s place in Banaswadi on Sunday, where the incident is alleged to have happened.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she had a drink at one of their homes and fell unconscious. When she woke up one of the two men was in a state of undress. She told the police that she suspected her drink had been laced with a date rape drug, and she was sexually abused while she was unconscious. She had a fight with her friend, who dropped her home and later blocked her number and cut off all contact. The woman approached the Banaswadi police and lodged a complaint. “She has been subjected to a medical examination and the two Nigerian nationals have been arrested. Further probe is on,” the police said.