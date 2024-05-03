GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rape accused absconding for 9 years arrested

May 03, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Basavanagudi police have arrested a man charged with rape and kidnap, who was absconding for the last nine years. The accused has been identified as Tousif Ali Khan, 33.

The police said Khan was absconding from 2014 and the case against him was filed in 2011. He was on bail in 2014 when he went missing. The police were unable to trace him as he changed his house.

The police said he was arrested on May 1 and produced before the court the next day. His case was scheduled as Long Pending Register (LPR). The accused was roaming around in Bengaluru hiding from the police, officials said.

