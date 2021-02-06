Rangoli festival for Swachh Survekshan

Bengaluru

06 February 2021 20:53 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Saturday held a Rangoli festival that saw over a hundred people draw rangolis below the Veeranna Palya flyover, which was earlier a blackspot dumped with debris and garbage. The event was part of the Swachh Survekshan Abhiyan 2021. The city secured 214th rank in 2020 and aims to get a better ranking this year.

D. Randeep, Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, said one of the key parameters for the ranking was citizen feedback. He appealed to citizens to record their honest feedback on the portal. “Till date over 65,000 citizens have given their feedback,” he said, urging more citizens to record theirs at the Swachh Bharat portal (http://bit.ly/36KBD2w).

