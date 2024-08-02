Ranga Shankara’s powerful play ‘Apne Ghar Jaisa’ is set for its 25th show

Apne Ghar Jaisa, a play that opened at Ranga Shankara’s annual festival in 2022, is gearing up to perform its milestone 25th show on August 4, at the same venue.

Adapted and directed by senior theatre maker Anmol Vellani, the Hindi play “creates an image of everyday bigotry and its potential to impoverish the self and tear apart the social fabric. The play talks about how in an extremely diverse and stratified society, people learn to be tolerant and accommodating, but they can also be instigated by public discord or personal tragedy, for instance into giving vent to often subliminal prejudices and irrational fears,” as the brochure of the play puts it.

The protagonist, performed by film and theatre actor Padmavati Rao, in the play finds, all kinds of reasons for turning away an unwelcome guest, performed by Abhitej Gupta, not only to protect her identity but also to cope with loss and grief. “In the process, she enters a dark place within herself, constructs caricatures of people ‘not like us’, and destroys the very thing she most cherishes and wants to preserve.”

Apne Ghar Jaisa is an adaptation of a play titled Oldenberg by English actor and writer Barry Bermange, that has been changed to the context of present time in India. The Tamil version of the play was presented at the Serendipity Arts Festival in 2019 at Goa, titled Please Feel at Home.

Speaking to The Hindu, Anmol Vellani said, “I am feeling great that the show is completing a milestone, and I feel it can have a much longer run. When I did the original English play back in college, there was a full set, which we created using cigarette boxes because we could not afford to spend on the set. The play was not really relevant to India, it was about a couple’s fear of a foreigner. So when I made the play in Tamil and Hindi, I decided to remove the character of the husband, and decided to make it a solo performance with miniature sets. There were more possibilities of showcasing prejudices and it gave a push to the play.“

Padmavati Rao says she is in delighted that a play with such an important subject has come so far and is performing its 25th show. “When I was asked to do this play, I asked the director what the play was about. I was told that this was about a woman who is supposed to meet a prospective tenant and her imagination of him/her. I was left with this one line and what can come off it. I was intrigued and unsure. But I said let’s do this.”

At the age of 60, Padmavati performs the hour-long play without a break and says a clean lifestyle has been the secret of her energy. “When my children were young, I had to cook, and pack their bags and hardly had any time for myself. Between film shoots and managing the house, all I could eat for breakfast was a banana in my car. Eventually I realised that a single fruit was enough for me to sustain long hours of work. I consume caffeine and sugar only when I crave it sometimes, not daily. This has been my routine for more than two decades now, and that might be the secret behind my energy,” she adds.

With shows at 3.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., tickets for the shows are available on BookMyShow and at the Ranga Shankara box-office.