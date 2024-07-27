Randstad India inaugurates cloth bag vending machine as part of its CSR initiative 

Randstad India, a talent company, took a significant step towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) of nature conservation and sustainability by unveiling Karnataka’s first free cloth bag vending machine, Insta Bag, at Neravu Kiosk, near Dispensary Road, Commercial Street, Bengaluru on July 26.

“The Insta Bag project is designed to reduce plastic waste by providing easy access to eco-friendly cloth bags, encouraging citizens to adopt sustainable practices,” said a press release.

The inauguration of the vending machine is a part of Randstad India’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to combat climate change and promote a sustainable future.

Being located on Commercial Street one of the major shopping hubs in Bengaluru, with its plethora of store options, the cloth vending machine will provide a more greener and sustainable alternative to cheap plastic bags.

Viswanath P.S., MD & CEO, Randstad India, emphasized the company’s dedication to creating a positive environmental impact, “The launch of Insta Bag reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability and our proactive approach to addressing environmental challenges. By making cloth bags readily available through the vending machine, we aim to reach out to more people, encouraging them to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives. “

Vishwanath emphasized how small actions can lead to a significant change towards a more greener future. “ Our goal is to inspire and empower the community to join us in our mission to combat climate change and promote environmental conservation.”

The inauguration event was attended by eminentguests, including the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, Dayanand B.; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kshma Mishra; Joint Director of Parihar NGO, Rani Shetty; Akshata Bhadranna, founder of Green Mic; and ACP - East, Geetha.