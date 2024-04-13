Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspects brought to Bengaluru on remand

April 13, 2024 10:01 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - Bengaluru

Two prime accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case were brought to the city by the NIA from Kolkata on transit remand, police sources said on April 13. Both will be taken for a routine medical test, after which they will be produced before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bengaluru.

A court in Kolkata granted a three-day transit remand to the two accused in the blast case, allowing the NIA to take them to the Karnataka capital on April 12.

Also read: The Rameshwaram Cafe bomber, conspirator arrested in Kolkata

The NIA had arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa from Kolkata for their alleged role in the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, which left 10 people injured. According to NIA, Shazib placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe and Taahaa was the mastermind, the officials said.

Last month, the NIA announced a reward of ₹10 lakh each for those providing information leading to the arrest of these two accused. The NIA took over the probe on March 3.

