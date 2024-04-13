GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspects brought to Bengaluru on remand

A court in Kolkata granted a three-day transit remand to the two accused in the blast case, allowing the NIA to take them to Bengaluru on April 12

April 13, 2024 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI
A combo photo of the accused in the Bengaluru Cafe blast case

A combo photo of the accused in the Bengaluru Cafe blast case | Photo Credit: PTI

Two prime accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case were brought to the city by the NIA from Kolkata on transit remand, police sources said on April 13. Both will be taken for a routine medical test, after which they will be produced before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bengaluru.

A court in Kolkata granted a three-day transit remand to the two accused in the blast case, allowing the NIA to take them to the Karnataka capital on April 12.

Also read: The Rameshwaram Cafe bomber, conspirator arrested in Kolkata

The NIA had arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa from Kolkata for their alleged role in the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, which left 10 people injured. According to NIA, Shazib placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe and Taahaa was the mastermind, the officials said.

Last month, the NIA announced a reward of ₹10 lakh each for those providing information leading to the arrest of these two accused. The NIA took over the probe on March 3.

Related stories

Related Topics

investigation / bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.