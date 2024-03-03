Rameshwaram cafe blast: Suspect may have boarded multiple buses and taken a circuitous route to reach cafe

March 03, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru City Police analysing CCTV footage from hundreds of cameras in the city to spot the suspected bomber at the Rameshwaram Cafe, though yet to make any breakthrough, have now found that the suspect may have boarded multiple buses and taken a circuitous route to reach the restaurant to plant the bomb.

Police had found that the suspect had boarded a BMTC Volvo bus at Kundalahalli gate, just a few hundred metres away from the restaurant, got down a stop ahead, and walked back to the restaurant when he was caught on CCTV cameras. Police have been trying to work backwards to retrace his journey to the Kundalahalli bus stop, but haven’t had much success. Police suspect he may have taken a circuitous route changing multiple BMTC buses to even reach Kundalahalli. Police also suspect he may have gotten down in one or two stops and not taken a ticket, to evade detection.

Sources said while his journey from Kundalahalli to the restaurant was clearly established, they lost his trail shortly after he exited the restaurant after planting the bomb. Police now suspect he may have been wearing multiple shirts and pants over one another and may have removed the clothes he was wearing in the restaurant to avoid detection after he exited the restaurant.

