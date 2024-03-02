Rameshwaram Cafe blast: One injured may lose eyesight, three discharged 

March 02, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

One person injured in Friday’s (March 1) blast may lose her eyesight due to extensive damage to the eyes. Among the nine who are injured, three have been discharged from hospital.

Nagashree, 35, who was at the restaurant at the time of the incident, suffered injuries to the retina and it is unlikely that she may get her eyesight back. Kalpana, Medical Director of the Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, told The Hindu she may lose sight due to extensive damage to the retina and the doctors are working hard to fix the eyes.

Another doctor from the hospital said two injured have been discharged and they have been identified as Srinivas and Mohan. They also sustained burn injuries. The doctor said another two injured will also be discharged in a day or two and they have been kept under observation.

One more injured, identified as Deepanshu, 23, was also discharged from Brookfield Hospital. Speaking to media persons, he said he had gone to Rameshwaram Cafe for lunch on Friday. “I had kept my laptop bag by the side and had lunch. After that, I went to take the laptop bag and I heard an explosion and I fell unconscious. I don’t know what happened. I woke up in the hospital and had some hearing issues. Now the doctors have told me I am fine. I also consulted a psychiatrist and I have no issues now, so I am going home,” he said.

Pradeep Kumar, Medical Director, Brookfield Hospital, said Deepanshu had a ruptured eardrum and a blood clot in another ear. “He was also under severe stress and was in a state of shock. We are happy that he has recovered well and he’s going home,” he said.

‘We need compensation’

Shyam Sundar H., spouse of Swarnamba, 44, who was also injured in the blast, demanded compensation from the government. “For no fault, people have been injured and the State must look after the well-being of the injured,” he said. Swarnamba and four others who work at an MNC had gone to the restaurant to have lunch and all were injured in the blast.

