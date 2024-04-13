Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA gets custody of accused for 10 days 

April 13, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured a 10-day custody of the two terror accused arrested from near Kolkata in The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

The arrested Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, 30, the alleged key conspirator, and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, 30, the alleged bomber at the restaurant, both hailing from Tirthahalli, Shivamogga district, were brought to the city on Saturday from Kolkata on a transit remand.

They were produced before the special NIA court, Bengaluru, which remanded them in 10 days police custody.

The duo were on the run since 2020 giving agencies the slip and were nabbed by the NIA from a lodge near Kolkata where they were staying under false identities.

Security agencies have recovered the alleged cap the bomber was wearing while placing the improvised explosive device at the restaurant on March 1. Agencies have recovered DNA samples of the bomber from the cap and it would now be matched with the alleged bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib, sources said.

The NIA said the month-long manhunt succeeded with the joint efforts of several State police forces, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commended the efforts of the Karnataka police and the NIA for their efforts in nabbing the duo. However, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and BJP leader R. Ashok said the Congress-led government had tried to mislead the probe into the case hours after the blast and were trying to cover up the case to serve their “appeasement politics”.

