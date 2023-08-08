Ramanagara Muncipal Corporation Commissioner booked in road accident case

August 08, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ramanagara Muncipal Corporation Commissioner L. Nagesh has been booked for allegedly knocking down a motorcycle, killing a woman pillion rider on the spot near the Deputy Commissioner’s office on August 8.

According to the police, Mr. Nagesh was heading to office when the incident occurred and he left the accident spot soon after, leaving the car behind. The deceased has been identified as Siddiqa Anjum, while the rider, Syed Zaid, sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The victims were heading to Mysuru from Ramanagara. Anjum was a resident of Avalahalli and working in a private firm. She was going to her grandmother’s house in Yarub Nagar with her relative, said the police.

Even though she was wearing a half helmet, due to the impact, she sustained severe head injuries and was killed on the spot. Passers-by rushed the injured Zaid to the hospital.

The Ramanagara traffic police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and death due to negligence and seized the car for further investigations .

Mr. Nagesh was hurrying to reach the stadium to attend a programme where the local MLA and other dignitaries were present, the police said.

