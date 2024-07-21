Raman Research Institute’s spin-off company to manufacture tunable laser systems

A spin-off company from the Raman Research Institute (RRI), nexAtom Research and Instruments, will manufacture multi-channel, tunable laser systems having wide-scale applications in space and medicine.

“India could soon have its own multi-channel, tunable laser system technology platforms which are crucial for quantum optics laboratories, manufactured by a spin-off company from RRI,“ said the institute in a statement.

It added that this indigenous platforms could lower costs of quantum optics labs and be used for medicine, remote sensing, geo-mapping, and space. “At the heart of any quantum optics laboratory lies its high precision laser systems. But their exorbitant costs have been detrimental in both pursuing cutting-edge research and quantum technology based industrial applications,” RRI said.

RRI which developed the technology for precision laser systems required for quantum enabled-technology applications and industrial uses, recently awarded the licence to nexAtom Research and Instruments

This company will soon commence production of the multi-channel, tunable laser system technology platforms. RRI has filed a provisional Indian patent for ‘standalone laser system with frequency tunability and precision control’.

Last year, India embarked on the ambitious ₹6,000-crore National Quantum Mission (NQM). RRI is contributing towards the creation of an ecosystem enabling the smooth implementation of quantum-based technology solutions for the future.

RRI said that the tunable lasers, which are called the external cavity diode lasers (ECDL), are very precise spectroscopic tools meant for addressing quantum systems in research and technology labs.

“Such tunable laser systems will be useful for developing solutions across quantum communication, quantum technology, quantum system and metrology – all of which are the core themes of the DST-led NQM,” RRI.

The work on nexAtom’s tunable laser system commenced around 2017, when the control electronics technology for lasers was transitioning from the analogous to digital mode.

“By tweaking the mechanical assembly for laser diodes and performing basic re-programming to extend features, our system can be suitably customised as per various end-user requirements. It offers a versatile range of applications in the fields of medicine, remote sensing, geo-mapping, space and marine navigation among others. Also, the need for buying auxiliary systems and instruments, which add to the overall costs, will not be required with the nexAtom laser systems,” said Subodh Vashist, founder and system design expert of the spin-off company.

The nexAtom’s laser systems can be bought as an entire integrated package or a sub-system, this makes it highly cost-effective.