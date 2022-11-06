Raman Research Institute to celebrate Platinum Jubilee Year

The institute was founded by Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman in 1948

The Raman Research Institute (RRI) will be celebrating its Platinum Jubilee Year starting from Monday.

“The RRI, founded by Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman in 1948, is entering its 75th year of promoting research in Physics under contemporary research themes,” said the institute.

According to RRI, Mr. Raman founded the institute to continue his studies and do basic research after he retired from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Apart from serving as the institute director, he also carried on his personal research until his death in 1970.

Mr. Raman set up the institute on a plot of land gifted to him by the then government of Mysore. He personally funded RRI along with donations from private sources.

Following the death of the Nobel Laureate, the Indian Science Academy, which was also founded by Mr. Raman, created a public charitable trust, the Raman Research Institute Trust.

The RRI is now an autonomous institute engaged in research in Basic Sciences. The main areas of research at the institute are Astronomy and Astrophysics, Light and Matter Physics, Soft Condensed Matter, and Theoretical Physics.

The institute has been funded by the Union Department of Science & Technology since 1971.

“The doyen of Indian Science, Mr. Raman, led and nurtured the institute by creating a serene ambience with sophisticated facilities in a nature–friendly environment. The institute has carried forward the legacy of its founder and several research activities of national importance are being carried out by the Institute,” it added.

The launch of the jubilee celebrations will begin on Monday at the Raman Research Institute campus, Sadashivanagar.

Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Union Department of Science & Technology, will be the chief guest and S. Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation, will be the guest of honour for the event.

A day-long programme has been arranged to mark the beginning of the celebrations.