Open Day at Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru on February 28

The Open Day at Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru is between 9 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.

February 20, 2024 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Open Day at Raman Research Institute (RRI) in Bengaluru on February 28, 2023.

A file photo of Open Day at Raman Research Institute (RRI) in Bengaluru on February 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

As part of the National Science Day celebrations, the Raman Research Institute (RRI) is organising an Open Day on February 28.

Every year, the National Science Day is celebrated across India on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect for which Sir CV Raman received the Nobel prize.

“RRI is opening its doors to students and science enthusiasts in Bengaluru. More than thousand students, from both government and private schools and colleges, will participate in the Institute’s celebrations,” RRI said.

The Institute further said that the visitors can witness the Institute’s ongoing science and research activities through the numerous experiments, hands-on science activities, science models and exhibits and other demonstrations to be presented by the Institute’s students and staff.

“The visitors will also get a chance to visit the Raman Museum, housing a rare collection of precious stones, rocks and more. Besides, the Raman Archival Gallery will walk through the life and science of Raman and the contribution made by the Institute he established,” it said.

The Open Day timings are between 9 am and 4.30pm.

Sir CV Raman founded the RRI in 1948 which is a premier research Institution in India, pursuing cutting-edge fundamental research in select frontier areas of physics under contemporary research themes. Currently RRI’s thrust research areas cover astronomy and astrophysics, light and matter physics, soft condensed matter and theoretical physics.

