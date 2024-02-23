GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences and University of Illinois collaborate to advance in Engineering Sciences Education 

February 23, 2024 03:34 am | Updated 03:34 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS), in collaboration with University of Illinois, on Thursday announced the introduction of comprehensive courses aimed at nurturing skill development in cutting-edge fields of Engineering Sciences. These fields include Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, energy conservation, and other related areas. 

Addressing a press meet at Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences to mark this collaborative event, Timothy Killeen, President of the University of Illinois System, emphasised the significance of researching deeper into the collaborative relationship, aiming for long-term and impactful partnerships. Dr. Killeen highlighted the University of Illinois System’s commitment in raising long-term collaborative initiatives for mutual growth and innovation with Ramaiah University. In his address, Dr. M.R Jayaram, Chairman, Gokula Education Foundation and Chancellor, RUAS, highlighted the partnership between the University of Illinois and RUAS in fostering knowledge exchange between two prominent academic institutions. Dr. Jayaram emphasized the significant progress made over the past six years, noting the quicker growth and scale of collaboration. With the start of the national education policy, both institutions are keen on exploring roads to cater to the evolving needs of society and disseminate knowledge on an international scale.

