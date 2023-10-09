Ramaiah Medical College holds 63rd Annual conference – NAMSCON 2023

October 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

Governor of Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot, on Saturday, emphasized that healthcare, being a human and divine service, requires doctors to unite for the advancement of the nation. He was speaking as the Chief Guest at the 63rd Annual Conference, NAMSCON 2023, organised by Ramaiah Medical College.

Mr. Gehlot said each patient’s well-being lies in the hands of a doctor. Hence it was imperative for doctors to remain steadfastly engaged in humanitarian service. To thrive in every sphere, collective effort and cooperation were key.

During the event, O.P. Kharbanda, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, was honoured as NAMS Emeritus Professor. Additionally, over 100 senior healthcare professionals were honoured with fellowships and memberships of NAMS. The conference featured the release of the NAMS annual report, information, brochures, and scientific proceeding by the chief guests and guests of honour.

