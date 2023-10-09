HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramaiah Medical College holds 63rd Annual conference – NAMSCON 2023

October 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Governor of Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot, on Saturday, emphasized that healthcare, being a human and divine service, requires doctors to unite for the advancement of the nation. He was speaking as the Chief Guest at the 63rd Annual Conference, NAMSCON 2023, organised by Ramaiah Medical College.

Mr. Gehlot said each patient’s well-being lies in the hands of a doctor. Hence it was imperative for doctors to remain steadfastly engaged in humanitarian service. To thrive in every sphere, collective effort and cooperation were key.

During the event, O.P. Kharbanda, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, was honoured as NAMS Emeritus Professor. Additionally, over 100 senior healthcare professionals were honoured with fellowships and memberships of NAMS. The conference featured the release of the NAMS annual report, information, brochures, and scientific proceeding by the chief guests and guests of honour.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / health / hospital and clinic / health organisations / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.