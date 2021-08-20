Ramaiah Evolute to incubate 24 startups

Ramaiah Evolute, the cross-disciplinary startup initiative, which was launched in March this year, by the Ramaiah Group of Institutions, has selected 24 entrepreneurial ventures that it will help incubate. They have been chosen to participate in the Star Startup Award and Ramaiah Evolute programme from applicants from across the country.

“The selection process was based on high technology and innovation, where the product or process would bring about a strong, significant impact on society,” said Samartha Nagabhushanam, advisor on board and chief strategist, in a press release.

The selected startups will receive their Star Startup Award on August 23, and some will be part of the Ramaiah Evolute programme on M.S. Ramaiah campus.

Strong mentors

The startups will have the support of a strong mentoring team with expertise in multiple domains such as automotive, communications, computing systems, networking, medical technologies, storage, bioinformatics, etc.

On the idea behind Ramaiah Evolute, M.R. Seetharam, vice-chairman of Ramaiah Group said: “If we need to see a leap in India’s GDP along with remarkable advancements in technology, the route is through active nurture of innovative entrepreneurship and this nurturing should begin at the institutional level.”

The Star Startup Award will be a yearly event, the startups to be mentored under the Ramaiah Evolute program will be selected year-on-year, the release stated.