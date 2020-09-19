Rakshit Shetty: Dream big, follow your passion, and work hard towards fulfilling it

The actor urges students to consider their interest while mapping out their career path and calls upon them to take failures positively

“Nobody starts off as a hero, that does not happen even in films. It is passion, hard work, and perseverance that makes the difference. Dream big, follow your passion and work hard towards fulfilling it and it will pay well,” said Rakshit Shetty, actor, director and entrepreneur.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 18th edition of The Hindu-EducationPlus Career Counselling Conclave, which began on Saturday. The conclave, which has gone digital this year, will conclude on Tuesday.

Mr. Shetty urged students to consider their interest and passion while mapping out their career path. “If you find yourself waiting for the weekend to approach, then it means that you are not happy for at least five days a week. Doing what you love and loving what you do comes into picture here,” he said.

He called upon students to take failures positively. “Failure is a better teacher than success. I am what I am today because of failures and successes,” he said.

While responding to a question about how he handles trolls, Mr. Shetty said that he does not make space for hatred and negativity.

D. Jogish, principal, Sai Vidya First Grade College, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, who also held a session spoke about career options for those interested in commerce and management. The Indian economy has more to offer to commerce and management students than to engineers, he said, while advising students to get at least a basic degree. “Mr. Shetty is a star now. He followed his passion, but completed his engineering,” he said.

Emphasising on skill set and certification in the field, Mr. Jogish said that in India, demand exceeds supply when it comes to skilled human resource and domain expertise. “Hence, a skill set with proper certification along with passion makes all the difference in the fields of commerce and management,” he said.

Leena Kumar, founder & principal of Kumar Consultants, spoke about careers in architecture. She said that if one was good at numbers and liked formulas and had scientific bent of mind with creativity, architecture was best suited them.

Quoting Winston Churchill she said: “We shape our buildings and thereafter they shape us,” adding that architecture was designing for human comfort.

Insights IAS is the gold sponsor for the event; and East West, Acharya Bangalore B-School, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, and the Shaheen Group of Institutions, Bidar, are the silver sponsors.