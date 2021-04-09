Bengaluru

Rakesh Singh is new MD of BMRCL

The State government, on Friday, appointed senior IAS officer Rakesh Singh as the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Mr. Singh is an additional chief secretary level officer heading the Water Resources Department and working as the Administrator of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). As per the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), he will hold concurrent charge of BMRCL.

His predecessor, Ajay Seth, has been appointed as Secretary of Economic Affairs by the Central government.

Mobility experts have demanded the appointment of a full-time MD for the BMRCL. Sanjeev Dyammanvar said, “BMRCL should have a full-time managing director so that ongoing metro projects can be better monitored and completed early. Already, projects have been delayed for years, and appointing MD for two or three months does not serve any purpose.”

