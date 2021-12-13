Rajasthan bags investment proposals worth ₹74,312 crore in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

13 December 2021 16:57 IST

Raises Invest Rajasthan's commitment tally over ₹5 lakh crore

Rajasthan Government has bagged investment proposals (comprising four MoUs and 15 Letters of Intent) worth ₹74,312 crore at an investor connect programme conducted in Bengaluru, a precursor to Invest Rajasthan 2022, its investment exposition scheduled to be held between January 24 and 25, 2022 in Jaipur.

These investment commitments came from technology-based industries such as robotics, EV, technical textile, and renewable energy along with conventional sectors of hospitality, healthcare and real estate.

JSW Neo Energy made a proposal to develop a 1,000-MW hydro pump-based energy storage plant in Sirohi district at an estimated investment of ₹4,900 crore. Addverb Technologies has made a commitment to develop an industrial automation and robotics products manufacturing unit at Karoli EMC zone in Alwar district. The State bagged investment proposals worth ₹160 crore from Mysore.

Shakuntla Rawat, Industries and Commerce Minister, Rajasthan, said, “Investor enthusiasm at the recent investor connect programme testifies to their confidence in the State's potential and policies of the State government. It has also raised our expectations of the success of Invest Rajasthan.”

Rajasthan government, in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry, hosted an investment roadshow in Bengaluru on December 13. Overwhelmed by the success of the roadshow, the State has raised the tally of total committed investment to over ₹5 lakh crore.

Led by Ms. Rawat and State Minister for Technical Education Dr. Subhash Garg, the delegation comprised Dinesh Kumar, Principal Secretary Agriculture & Cooperative; Dhiraj Srivastava, Commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation; Rukmani Riar, Executive Director RIICO and Additional Commissioner Bureau of Investment Promotionm, and other senior bureaucrats from Rajasthan.