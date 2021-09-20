Rainwater harvesting: Govt facilities should lead by example, say MLCs

Bengaluru

20 September 2021 20:59 IST

As the Legislative Council passed the BWSSB Amendment Bill, which makes installing rainwater harvesting (RWH) mandatory in smaller dimension plots too, members urged that government facilities should set a model in the implementation of RWH.

Congress member P.R. Ramesh estimated that about 24 tmcft of water could be harvested from rain annually in Bengaluru if RWH is properly done. “The government should become a model in setting up RWH facilities in its buildings and then insist that people follow it,” he said. He also pointed out that percolation is now not possible in Bengaluru with concrete roads, and not enough space on footpaths. He also urged the government not to implement the law retrospectively.

Congress Chief Whip M. Narayanswamy said government facilities, industries, kalyana mantaps and defence installations should also be mandated to have RWH. He also asked how much water can be stored at home through RWH when development has been so haphazard.

Another Congress member U.B. Venkatesh said BWSSB should first focus on reducing the seepage from its network, which is about 30% now. “The 1,200 sq.ft. dimension plots should be excluded from RWH, and economically weaker sections should not be inconvenienced,” he said.

In reply, House Leader Kota Srinivas Poojary clarified that the provisions would be implemented for new buildings, and assured the House that the suggestions made by the members would be incorporated in the Bill.