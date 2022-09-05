Rains leave electrical infrastructure damaged in Bengaluru

The heavy downpour on Sunday night led to many electrical damages in the city, causing power interruptions, especially in the areas near the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), a power station in Kadubeesanahalli had been shut down owing to flooding, while a couple of transformers at other places were also affected. Around 15 electricity poles broke down, as trees fell on them.

“Our station in Kadubeesanahalli has been severely flooded as there was an overflow from the BWSSB sewage plant next to it. The station was turned off since 4 a.m. and electricity supply was affected in the nearby areas. By evening, power supply had been restored in all the affected areas,” said S.R. Nagaraj, General Manager (Customer Relations), Bescom.

He further said that at Jayadeva power station, a transformer tripped causing a few hours of interruption, while some parts of Hoskote suffered four hours of power interruption due to the tripping of a transformer in a station.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At around four locations in Bengaluru, around three electricity poles were damaged as branches fell on them,” Mr. Nagaraj said.

A lot of electrical damages were reported in August as a total of 1,823 electricity poles, 174 transformers, and 55 double pole (DP) structures were damaged in regions, which fall under Bescom jurisdiction.

On August 30, when heavy rains lashed the city, 287 trees/branches had fallen down on electricity lines and 419 electricity poles and 13 transformers were damaged.

While over 500 and 700 poles broke down in June and July respectively, the highest numbers were reported in May. A total of 4,905 poles broke down in the month, while 6,024 lines were damaged due to trees and branches. Along with that, 353 transformers and 152 DP structures were also affected.