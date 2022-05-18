Heavy rain in Bengaluru claims 2 lives, traffic jam on road to airport

Two persons were washed away during heavy rains while working inside a pipe, which is part of Cauvery 5th stage drinking water pipeline project of BWSSB, on the double road in Ullal Upanagar BDA Layout, in Bengaluru on May 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

IMD says Bengaluru received widespread rains with rainfall above 100 mm at a few places and above 50 mm at many places on May 17 night