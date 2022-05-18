Heavy rain in Bengaluru claims 2 lives, traffic jam on road to airport

Heavy rain in Bengaluru claims 2 lives, traffic jam on road to airportBengaluru: May 18, 2022 09:50 IST
IMD says Bengaluru received widespread rains with rainfall above 100 mm at a few places and above 50 mm at many places on May 17 night
Two labourers were found dead at a pipeline work site in Ullala Upanagara after heavy rains overnight on May 17-18. The deceased have been identified as Devbharath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh.
On May 18 morning, many areas in Bengaluru continued to be under water. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is deploying motors to pump water out of these areas. Basava Nagar near HAL, areas near Lal Bagh and some pockets of Basaveshwara Nagar are among the areas that were inundated.
Several underpasses and pedestrian subways are inundated, which is disrupting movement of vehicles and commuters. Movement of vehicles to the airport has been disrupted by the flooding on a railway underpass at Devanahalli. There are reports of flooding in underpasses at Kodigehalli and Hebbal.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who holds charge of Bengaluru development, is expected to visit rain-affected areas in the city.