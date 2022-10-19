Rains hit festival sales, but earthen lamps still hold ground

Earthen lamps making and sales commenced at Pottery town in Bengaluru on Tuesday, October 18. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The festive spirits are on the rise in the city with Deepavali just around the corner. The major market places are all decked up with varieties of lamps (hanathes), lanterns, candles and other decorative items. However, incessant rains has put a dent in the sales of these items. After a two-year break, the lamp makers are expecting huge sales this time as the festival gets nearer. The three-day festival will be celebrated between October 24 and 26 this year.

“This time, our expectations are high but market is slow due to heavy rains. Five to ten customers are coming in every day. The customers might increase by the weekend. We are happy to see people coming with a lot of enthusiasm to buy hanathes. After Deepavali, there are other associated festivals also due to which there will be bulk buying,” said Jagadeshwari, lamp maker in pottery town.

The lamp makers have also observed that even as the market is flooded with Chinese lanterns and decorative items of other materials, there is still a lot of demand for earthen lamps. “People ask for handmade lamps because they give a different look and it is tradition to decorate houses with them. Regularly we are making more than 1,500 lamps and sell around a thousand. Mostly this time, we have kept coloured and designed lamps as the demand is more for them,” said S. Chandra, another potter.

Besides, some new varieties of lamps have also hit the markets this time. Designer lamp plates, water lamps and floating candles, flower and swastika shaped lamps and lamps with Ganesha designs have been the favourites among the buyers.

Anusha, a retail shop owner of lamps in Gandhi Bazaar said, “According to customers interests and wants I have kept both handmade and Chinese lamps. We have to upgrade ourselves according to the trends. I feel that both the items are balancing the market which is good and this way we can understand the taste of the people.”

Though the prices of lamps are relatively higher, customers are still shopping with zeal at the markets. “We are blessed that again we are getting a chance to celebrate Deepavali like earlier. To decorate my house and distribute as gifts, every year I purchase many lamps. Prices are little higher this time but still it is fine for me,” said Anita Manjunath, a homemaker.