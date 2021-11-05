Rains dampen Deepavali festivities in Bengaluru

Brigade Road in Bengaluru after rains on the evening of November 4, 2021.

Bengaluru

05 November 2021 11:12 IST

Waterlogging and flooding in some parts of Bengaluru

Heavy rains lashed parts of Bengaluru on November 4 evening, putting a dampner on Deepavali celebrations. But, more important, the rains led to waterlogging and flooding in some areas.

South, West and Mahadevapura zones reported heavy rains – on an average over 100 mm of rainfall – while other parts received moderate to light rains. Yelahanka, Bommanahalli and Dasarahalli zones reported no rain-related complaints.

Waterlogging and flooding of homes was reported from Minerva Circle, V.V. Puram, City Bed Layout, Shankarapuram, Tata Silk Farm and Ejipura in South division. V.V. Puram recorded 137 mm of rainfall.

Flooding was also reported from Neelasandra, Cottonpet and Binny Mill areas.

Several parts of Doddanekundi-Nisarga Layout, Shanbhag Layout, Andhra Apartments and Fern Heritage Apartments reported flooding on November 4 night. Doddanekundi reported 127.5 mm of rainfall. Waterlogging and flooding were reported from parts of Kallappa Layout and Marathahalli.