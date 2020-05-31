Rains damage approach road to quarry, garbage disposal disrupted

Heavy rains that lashed the city on Friday have left the approach road to Mittaganahalli quarry landfill on the outskirts of the city unmotorable disrupting garbage disposal for two days. The road has become so slushy that garbage compactors carrying several tonnes of waste are worried that their vehicles will topple while they try to navigate the road. This has resulted in a pile-up of trucks at the quarry through Saturday and Sunday. Garbage was not unloaded until the road was fixed.

“Work was carried out through Saturday night using flood lights. The road was remade by putting several layers of dry mud,” said Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The unloading of trucks carrying garbage collected on Saturday began on Sunday afternoon. This created a backlog, as garbage collected on Sunday mostly remained in auto tippers parked at street corners in many areas through the day.

“The compactors had begun making a second trip to the city to collect Sunday’s garbage on Sunday evening. Unloading will go on till Monday morning to ensure the backlog is cleared,” sources said.

The quarry landfill at Mittaganahalli receives 3,000 tonnes of mixed waste every day. The last stretch of the road, that garbage compactors need to traverse before unloading the garbage into the quarry pit, stands on a part of the quarry that was levelled and remade after filling it up with garbage to the brink.

“The nature of the land is such that asphalting or concrete will not hold up. The road will sink as there is a lot of moisture. There is garbage instead of soil below,” explained D. Randeep, Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP.

This is not the first time the road has become unmotorable, disrupting garbage disposal in the city. With monsoon approaching, the civic body is now keen on constructing an all-weather road on the stretch using technology used to build roads at high altitude and along water bodies.