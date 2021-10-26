Rains: BBMP will provide relief soon, says Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

‘Requisite funds have been disbursed to zones already’

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon give out compensation to citizens whose houses were flooded and materials lost owing to the rains, officials have said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that requisite funds for the same had been disbursed to the respective zones already.

“However, the payment to the citizens may be delayed owing to some minor issues. Instructions have already been issued to the zonal officials to ensure that the compensation is disbursed to the identified beneficiaries as soon as possible,” Mr. Gupta said.

With regard to weak and dilapidated buildings already identified by the BBMP, Mr. Gupta said that the civic body had already begun issuing notices to the owners of such buildings.

“Owners may argue that their buildings are safe. We have to give them time as it is the principle of natural justice. However, we will not give any time for buildings that require immediate evacuation and demolition,” he added.