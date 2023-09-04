Rainbow Drive Layout residents oppose diversion of rajakaluve

September 04, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

About 26 residents in Rainbow Drive Layout (RBD), located off Sarjapur Road, have written to the management committee (MC) of the layout opposing diversion of a rajakaluve from its original path.

In a High Court-ordered Assistant Director of Land Records (ADLR) survey, 13 houses in Wipro lane of RBD were found to be encroaching upon a storm-water drain. The HC in July ordered the BBMP to build a drain on the original path. However, the residents whose houses are built on the channels again approached the HC seeking a stay, following which the court directed not to act until the next hearing.

The BBMP that arrived to demolish houses had returned after the stay was granted, said Mahavepura Zonal Commissioner Trilok Chandra.

Meanwhile, 26 residents in a signed letter to the MC accessed by The Hindu said: “We understand that an alternative plan for drainage is being considered and moves through the entire stretch of 13th Cross (East to West) and 4th Main Road (North to South). We the plot owners from 13th Cross and 4th Main Road do not consent and approve of this plan. We have not been consulted on this plan which directly affects individual properties.”

The letter was written on August 4.

The builder who had commenced diversion work had to stop the same as the matter is pending before the court and a local villager, Lokesh Reddy opposed the diversion.

For diverting the channel, the builder would need Mr. Reddy’s property and a house is also located on the proposed path. Mr. Reddy said he has moved the court to foil their bid and he will not sell the land to the builder. The storm-water drains are linked to Halanayakanahalli lake and Junnasandra lake.

A resident of the layout talking to The Hindu said the diversion will bring channels in front of homes of people living in 13th Cross and 4th Main Road. During the rains, there is a possibility of flooding and due to that their site value will go down.

