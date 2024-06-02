Rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru, metro services disrupted as tree branch falls on track

Bengaluru was battered by over 100 mm rainfall and gusty winds on Sunday (June 2) evening. In a rare occurrence, a tree branch fell on the metro viaduct track between Trinity and M.G. Road stations, disrupting train services and affecting hundreds of commuters.

“From 7.26 p.m, Namma Metro trains were operating only between Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Indiranagar and between Challaghatta and M.G. Road due to a tree branch falling on the track just after the Trinity station towards M.G Road,” said Yashwant Chawan, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) spokesperson.

He said, “As the tree was huge, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Forest Department are on the job of clearing the tree from the track. After that, we would have to assess the damages, conduct any necessary repairs and only then resume train services between the two stations, which might only be on Monday.”

Several passengers were stranded in Indiranagar, Trinity, and M.G. Road metro stations without access to alternative modes of transport because of the heavy rains. Traffic also moved at a snail’s pace near Trinity Circle due to the remaining parts of the tree falling on the road.

Sunny Mavani was among a group of 50 to 60 people who were walking from the M.G. Road metro station: “As the train services are affected, we are walking from here to Indiranagar metro station to catch the train there to reach our destinations.”

(Inputs from Aryan Bhatt and Abhilekh Baruah)

