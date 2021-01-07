Rain takes city by surprise

07 January 2021 06:05 IST

IMD says most parts of the State will receive rains till January 10

Cloudy, gloomy, rainy weather greeted most parts of the State on Wednesday with incessant rains keeping people indoors in Bengaluru.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru said coastal Karnataka received scattered rainfall, and South Interior Karnataka (SIK) received isolated rainfall on Wednesday.

The weather is expected to remain more or less the same for the next few days, with most parts of Karnataka predicted to get rain till January 10.

C.S. Patil from IMD, Bengaluru said, “Due to the easterly waves, coastal Karnataka is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall till January 10. North Interior Karnataka will receive isolated rainfall till the 10th. SIK is likely to receive light to moderate scattered rainfall on Thursday as well and light rainfall from January 8 to 10.”

Bengaluru is very likely to receive rain on Thursday. The minimum temperature will be ranging from 18 degree Celsius to 20 degree Celsius, and the maximum from 24 degree Celsius to 26 degree Celsius.

In all likelihood, the sky will remain overcast on Thursday, too. “Rain is very likely. Mist is very likely during early morning hours,” said the IMD.