Rain relief: Cabinet clears ₹350 crore action plan of BBMP

December 08, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet on Thursday cleared a ₹350 crore action plan of the BBMP for building storm-water drains and retaining walls at various places that were affected by the recent floods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briefing presspersons after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliament Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the corporation had been permitted to make any minor modifications if required.

He said the Cabinet had also given clearance for providing 7 acres of government land in Yelahanka to the Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association on a 30-year lease for building a tennis stadium.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Change of alignment

The Cabinet decided to change the alignment of the long-pending Intermediate ring roads that are proposed to link various towns on the Bengaluru outskirts and issue a fresh notification in this regard.

The Minister said such a change in alignment was required to suit various roads and highways that have come up of late.

The Cabinet also gave administrative clearance to the BMTC to operate 921 non-AC electric buses under a Central scheme under which the State would get ₹39,82 lakh for each bus.

Mr. Madhuswamy said the government would also provide ₹100 crore to manage the operational losses for the present year.

The Cabinet gave approval to the KHB to built a multiplex and commercial complex at a cost of ₹138.6 crore at Phase-1 of Suryanagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US