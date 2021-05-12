Rain provides relief from heat

12 May 2021 22:37 IST

IMD official says it was the result of a trough formation over interior Karnataka

Parts of the city received heavy rain on Wednesday evening, bringing huge relief from the sweltering heat.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru, HAL received 72.8 mm of rain while the city received 32 mm.

IMD's C.S. Patil said a local system formation was causing the rainfall. “A trough formation over interior Karnataka is causing rain,” he said, adding that this was not connected to the cyclone.

