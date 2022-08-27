RAIN PACKAGE: KSRTC buses operated on Mysuru-Bengaluru road

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 27, 2022 21:39 IST

KSRTC buses plying between Mysuru and Bengaluru operated on the highway on Saturday even as a number of commuters in private vehicles preferred an alternative route to avoid the traffic snarls near Kumbalgodu where the highway was flooded.

KSRTC Divisional Controller in Mysuru Ashok Kumar said there was no diversion of the buses that left for Bengaluru from Mysuru. Sources in the KSRTC said the snarls near Bengaluru were cleared and the buses plied on the same highway.

Officials in Mandya district police control room said a few vehicles, including buses, were diverted from Maddur towards the Kanakapura highway in the morning for a few hours. But, regular traffic was restored by evening.

A few commuters in private vehicles, who left Mysuru in the morning, were alerted about the snarls near Kumbalgodu and were diverted towards either Kunigal or Kanakapura to reach Bengaluru.

Officials in Mysuru division of South Western Railways said there was no disruption of train services between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

