Rain, lightning claim two lives in Tumakuru

Two persons were killed in Tumakuru district, while heavy winds and rain saw multiple incidents of tree-fall in Bengaluru on Sunday evening.

The fatalities from the sudden downpour, accompanied by intense lightning, were reported from Chikkanayakanahalli taluk of Tumakuru district.

Gangamma, 75, a resident of Handanakere village, died after the shed in which she took shelter from the rain collapsed on her.

Revanna from the neighbouring field was already there in the shed, and he sustained injuries on his hands and legs.

In another incident, 50-year-old Basavaraj, who was at his farm in Hosuru village, was struck dead by lightning. He had gone to his farm to bring firewood when the incident took place at around 6 p.m.

A muggy day suddenly broke into a thunderstorm on Sunday evening in Bengaluru. Metro services on Purple Line were disrupted for more than half an hour in the evening due to power failure.

BMRCL officials suspected that heavy wind and rain could have resulted in the tripping of power. A senior official said the power tripped at Baiyappanahalli metro station because of which operations of three trains were cancelled from the point.

“Traction power supply on the Purple Line was not available from 7.23 p.m to 8.01 p.m. During this period, short-loop train operations were done between Indiranagar and Mysuru Road station. Full services on Purple Line, between Mysuru Road and Baiyappanahalli, were restored at 8.01 p.m,” a release stated.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike reported five incidents of tree-fall across north Bengaluru. Kasagattapura, on the northern outskirts of the city, recorded a rainfall intensity of 144 mm per hour, said the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre.