Rain lashes city

July 02, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by gushing winds lashed the city inconveniencing motorists who ventured out for weekend shopping. While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’ (BBMP) teams were on standby, there were no major rain-related incidents.

According to the BBMP control room, besides a few roads where flooding was reported, and falling off branches, no major flooding happened in vulnerable areas .

According to IMD data, rain lashed Sadashivanagar, J.P. Nagar, Hebbal, R.R. Nagar, Basavanagudi, Padmanabanagar, and other parts of the city.

