ADVERTISEMENT

Rain lashes city

July 02, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by gushing winds lashed the city inconveniencing motorists who ventured out for weekend shopping. While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’ (BBMP) teams were on standby, there were no major rain-related incidents. 

According to the BBMP control room, besides a few roads where flooding was reported, and falling off branches, no major flooding happened in vulnerable areas .

According to IMD data, rain lashed Sadashivanagar, J.P. Nagar, Hebbal, R.R. Nagar, Basavanagudi, Padmanabanagar, and other parts of the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US