Rain lashes city for fourth consecutive day 

For the fourth consecutive day, the skies opened up across the city. Thursday was generally cloudy and it started pouring late in the afternoon.

The Meteorological Department has forecast two more days of cloudy weather, with a possibility of thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, towards afternoon and evenings.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control rooms received tree fall complaints mostly. Complaints were received from Jayanagar 3 rd Block, 4 th Block, 5 th Main, J.P. Nagar 11 th Block, Illiyasnagar, Parappana Agrahara, Sarakki market, Maramma Circle in Malleswaram, B.K. Circle in J.P. Nagar 8 th Phase, Arakere-Mico Layout, Azad Nagar and Chamarajpet.

After heavy rain, several roads were waterlogged. However, the BBMP control room personnel claimed that after the rains abated, the water receded. They claimed that no water logging or inundation complaints had been received.

Meanwhile, a press release from Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) claimed that power supply was disrupted in Tumakuru, Kunigal, Nelamangala, Kanakapura, Chickballapur due to heavy downpour.

A total of 238 poles were damaged due to tree falls and more than 265 trees have fallen on lines. Bescom officials were in the process of clearing these and restoring power supply. Trees and trunks fell on electricity poles in rural parts of Bengaluru. One big tree fell on an electricity pole at Kendriya Sandan in Koramangala. The same was cleared and power supply restored.

Gusty wind had damaged more than 35 electricity poles and three transformer structures in Nelamangala division. Pole replacement is underway in Nelamangala, Chunchagatta main road and Konanakunte, the release added.